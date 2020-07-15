UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth has committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said today that 23-year-old Waqar Mehmood son of Mehmoodul Hasan resident of Mansoorabad became dejected after quarreling with his family elders over a minor domestic dispute.

He swallowed poison pills and started feeling dilapidated condition. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired.

Related Topics

Police Station Suicide Family Best

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

7 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

38 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

41 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

56 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.