Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth has committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said today that 23-year-old Waqar Mehmood son of Mehmoodul Hasan resident of Mansoorabad became dejected after quarreling with his family elders over a minor domestic dispute.

He swallowed poison pills and started feeling dilapidated condition. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired.