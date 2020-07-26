UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Youth commits suicide

KASURE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in village Bigri in Bhela Roshan police limits.

Police said on Sunday that a 16-year-old Imtiaz s/o Mukhtar consumed poisonous pills after an altercation occurred with his family members over some minor issue.He was shifted to DHQ Kasur hospital in critical condition where he passed away.

Police started investigation.

