Youth commits suicide after injuring friends

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide after injuring his two friends over a minor dispute, in the limits of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Saturday that Usman Ejaz, resident of Muzaffargarh was working at a cattle farm in Chak No.

100-JB, where his friends Shakeel and Muhammad Samiullah exchanged harsh words with him over a minor dispute.

Usman got infuriated and shot at and injured his friends. Later, hereportedly shot himself dead, due to fear of arrest.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.