Youth Commits Suicide After Killing Bride
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A youth committed suicide after killing a girl over refusal of marriage proposal in the area of Bhakar district on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place at Bhady Wala village of tehsil Mankera of district Bhakar where a marriage ceremony was going on when accused Adnan, carrying a pistol, entered the bride's house and killed her.
After the murder, the accused also took his own life by shooting himself.
The accused and the victim were cousins and her parents had refused his proposal.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. An investigation is underway.
