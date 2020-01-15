UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide After Killing Cousin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Youth commits suicide after killing cousin

A man committed suicide after killing his cousin over marriage proposal issue, police said on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man committed suicide after killing his cousin over marriage proposal issue, police said on Wednesday.

A young man Muslim, 25, wanted to marry his cousin but she was engaged to Sajjad Hussain, 20, also a cousin of accused youth.

On the day of crime accused called Sajjad Hussain to reach a local hotel at Fazilpur and there he shot him dead.

Fazilpur police told APP that accused Muslim, after killing Sajjad, committed suicide with same pistol. Bodies of both persons were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Investigation was ongoing, police said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Hotel Marriage Suicide Young Man Same Muslim

Recent Stories

Philippines begins repatriation of distressed Fili ..

5 minutes ago

Greece reinstates migration ministry amid camp dea ..

5 minutes ago

PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of ten l ..

5 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General ..

5 minutes ago

NICVD surgeons successfully perform His bundle pac ..

1 minute ago

DC Sukkur visits fruit, vegetable market

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.