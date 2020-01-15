Youth commits suicide after killing cousin

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man committed suicide after killing his cousin over marriage proposal issue, police said on Wednesday.

A young man Muslim, 25, wanted to marry his cousin but she was engaged to Sajjad Hussain, 20, also a cousin of accused youth.

On the day of crime accused called Sajjad Hussain to reach a local hotel at Fazilpur and there he shot him dead.

Fazilpur police told APP that accused Muslim, after killing Sajjad, committed suicide with same pistol. Bodies of both persons were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Investigation was ongoing, police said.