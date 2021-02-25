Youth commits suicide after killing girl friend

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide after killing his girl friend, in the area of Garh police station.

Police said on Thursday that 19-year-old Akmal Hasan, resident of Chak No.458-GB wanted to marry his 14-year-old relative girl but on refusal by her parents, the youth shot her dead when she was returning home from agriculture farm.

Later, the youth ended his life by shooting in his head.

The police have sent the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.