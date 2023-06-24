Youth commits suicide in Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide in Nindo area of district Badin on Saturday.

According to details, 20- year old unmarried man Papoo s/o Muhammad Urs Sethar committed suicide by hanging himself with tree.

Police, after receiving information reached on the spot and took the body into custody, later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.