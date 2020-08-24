Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:00 PM
A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Shahkot police.
Police said on Monday that Muhammad Elyas (35), resident of Shahkot swallowed poisonous pills after being dejected over domestic dispute
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Shahkot police.
Police said on Monday that Muhammad Elyas (35), resident of Shahkot swallowed poisonous pills after being dejected over domestic dispute.
He was shifted to Allied Hospital in precarious condition where he died.
The police handed over the body to his relativesafter completing necessary formalities.