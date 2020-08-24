Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Shahkot police.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Elyas (35), resident of Shahkot swallowed poisonous pills after being dejected over domestic dispute.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital in precarious condition where he died.

The police handed over the body to his relativesafter completing necessary formalities.