Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) -:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old Ayyaz Masih ended his life by shooting himself inthe head after being scolded by his father.

The police have handed over the body to his heirs after completing necessary formalities.