Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old Ayyaz Masih ended his life by shooting himself inthe head after being scolded by his father.

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old Ayyaz Masih ended his life by shooting himself inthe head after being scolded by his father.

The police have handed over the body to his heirs after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

