Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 19-year-old Hamid of Chak No 98-RB shot himself after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.

More Stories From Pakistan

