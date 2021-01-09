Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:51 PM
A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday.
A police spokesman said 19-year-old Hamid of Chak No 98-RB shot himself after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute.
The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.