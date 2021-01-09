Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 19-year-old Hamid of Chak No 98-RB shot himself after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.