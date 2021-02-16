Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Batala Colony police limits on Tuesday

A police spokesman said Akram of Elahi Abad swallowed poison pills after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital wherehe died.