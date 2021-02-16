Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Batala Colony police limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said Akram of Elahi Abad swallowed poison pills after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital wherehe died.