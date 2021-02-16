UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Batala Colony police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Akram of Elahi Abad swallowed poison pills after quarrelingwith his family over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital wherehe died.

