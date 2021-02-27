Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth has committed suicide over some domestic issues in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over some domestic issues in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Kashif Ali Khan Lodhi, resident of Muhammad Pura committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial aftercompleting necessary formalities.