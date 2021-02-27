Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over some domestic issues in the area of Gulberg police station.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Kashif Ali Khan Lodhi, resident of Muhammad Pura committed suicide by shooting himself.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial aftercompleting necessary formalities.