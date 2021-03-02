UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:43 PM

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over marriage dispute in a nearby village on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over marriage dispute in a nearby village on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Usman, resident of Chak No 280 Toba wanted to marry a girl but his parents were not willing over his proposal.

In a fit of rage, Usman swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to the Allied Hospitalin critical condition where he died.

Related Topics

Marriage Died Suicide

Recent Stories

The Galleria exceeded 2020 annual target with foot ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 267 othe ..

2 minutes ago

VELO damaging women's health needs to be banned, s ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture university approves rules against hara ..

2 minutes ago

Global Airline Passenger Traffic Drops in January, ..

14 minutes ago

Belgium Fears EU Travel Pass May Mandate Vaccinati ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.