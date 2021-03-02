Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over marriage dispute in a nearby village on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over marriage dispute in a nearby village on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Usman, resident of Chak No 280 Toba wanted to marry a girl but his parents were not willing over his proposal.

In a fit of rage, Usman swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to the Allied Hospitalin critical condition where he died.