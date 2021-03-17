Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that Ghulam Abbas resident of Chak 679 got dejected over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

As a result, he started feeling dilapidated condition and was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The doctors tried their best to save his life but he died.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.