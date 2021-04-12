UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday the wife of Sadi Ahmad left his house after a quarrel and settled in her parents' house. He tried a lot to appease his wife but in van.

After being dejected, Sadi ended his life by drinking poisonous liquid.

Police were looking into the matter.

