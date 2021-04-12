Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
Police said on Monday the wife of Sadi Ahmad left his house after a quarrel and settled in her parents' house. He tried a lot to appease his wife but in van.
After being dejected, Sadi ended his life by drinking poisonous liquid.
Police were looking into the matter.