Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday the wife of Sadi Ahmad left his house after a quarrel and settled in her parents' house. He tried a lot to appease his wife but in van.

After being dejected, Sadi ended his life by drinking poisonous liquid.

Police were looking into the matter.