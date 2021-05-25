UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:55 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 26-year-old Nadeem resident of Lathianwala got dejected over a domestic dispute and he committed suicide by cutting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

