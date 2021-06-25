Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Nishatabad police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Nishatabad police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said Elyas Khalid of Chak No 2-JB had quarreled with his familyover a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he died.