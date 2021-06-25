Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Nishatabad police limits on Friday.
A police spokesman said Elyas Khalid of Chak No 2-JB had quarreled with his familyover a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.
He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he died.