Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Millat Town police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 32-year-old Shahid Manzoor of Millat Road Dhanola Bypasstook his own his life by hanging himself with a rope.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.