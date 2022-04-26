UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Millat Town police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Millat Town police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 32-year-old Shahid Manzoor of Millat Road Dhanola Bypasstook his own his life by hanging himself with a rope.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

