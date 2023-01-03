UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 07:36 PM

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute here on Tuesday.

Allied Hospital spokesman said that Abid Munir resident of Chak 371-GB became irritated when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the youth swallowed poisonous pills. He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital due to his critical condition. The doctors tried their best to save his life but he expired at Allied Hospital.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

