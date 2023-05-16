UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A youth has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 23-year-old Muhammad Ali resident of Chak 650-GB got dejected due to unknown reasons and he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling of his room.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

