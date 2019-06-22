Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad `

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said Saturday that a youth Anwar Ali of chak no.245-RB became dejected over poverty and swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital but on the way he died.

Police were investigating.