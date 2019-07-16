UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : A youth committed suicide over matrimonial issue in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Tuesday Shamsul Haq (25) son of Sharif resident of Chak No 236-RB asked his parents to arrange his marriage with his beloved girl, but his parents refused to do so.

He swallowed poisonous pills after his parents refused to arrange marriage.

He was shifted to hospital in precarious condition where he died.

