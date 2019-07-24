Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) -:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that 22-year-old Faryad of Chak No.61-GB consumed poisonous pills when his family members reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, four persons including Safia d/o Zulfiqar, resident of Chak No.214-RB, Nabeela w/o Shahadat, resident of Chak No.461-GB, Javaid resident of Chak No.225-RB and Rashid resident of islam Nagar swallowed poisonous pills in separate incidents.

They were shifted to hospitals where doctors were striving hard to save their lives.