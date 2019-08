A youth committed suicide in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A youth committed suicide in the area of Jaranwala

Police said on Tuesday that Imran Rafiq resident of Chak 107-GB, ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills over matrimonial issue.

Police were investigating.