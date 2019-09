(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute here Saturday.

According to police, 28-year-old Hamza of Chiniot took spray after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to a local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in precocious condition where he breathed his last.