Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Saturday that Qamar Javaid (20), resident of Chak No.26-JB, got infuriated when his family elders scolded him over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Qamar Javaid ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in the locality.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.