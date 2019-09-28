UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:01 PM

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Saturday that Qamar Javaid (20), resident of Chak No.26-JB, got infuriated when his family elders scolded him over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Qamar Javaid ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in the locality.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

