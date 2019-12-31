UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:02 PM

A youth jummped into canal and committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A youth jummped into canal and committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Amir Sohail resident of Chak No.19-GB became dejected over domestic issues and jumped into Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No.233-GB.

Jarawanla Police is investigating the case, police said.

