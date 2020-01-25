Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide in the area of Sitiana police on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A youth committed suicide in the area of Sitiana police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a 27-year-old Khushnood Zaman of Ravi Garden Sitiana Road became dejected over domestic disputes and committed suicide and ended his life by shooting himself.

The body was handed over to the area police and further investigation was underway.