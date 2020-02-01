Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that 26-year-old Wajid Bashir of Chak No 400-GB after quarreling with his family swallowed poisonous spray.

He was shifted to a hospital where died.