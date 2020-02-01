Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that 26-year-old Wajid Bashir of Chak No 400-GB after quarreling with his family swallowed poisonous spray.
He was shifted to a hospital where died.