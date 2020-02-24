UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide by shot himself here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : A man committed suicide by shot himself here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old, Muhammad Abbas Dawara suffered from illness from last three years.On the day of incident,he shot himself and died.The body was shifted to mortuary.

Further investigation was underway.

