Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : A man committed suicide by shot himself here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
Police said on Monday that 22-year-old, Muhammad Abbas Dawara suffered from illness from last three years.On the day of incident,he shot himself and died.The body was shifted to mortuary.
Further investigation was underway.