Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide by shot himself here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : A man committed suicide by shot himself here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old, Muhammad Abbas Dawara suffered from illness from last three years.On the day of incident,he shot himself and died.The body was shifted to mortuary.

Further investigation was underway.