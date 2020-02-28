UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:55 PM

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute here in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute here in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Friday that Muzaffar Abbas (30) son of Maqbool,resident of chak no 53-JB had an altercation with his family over a minor issue.On the day of incident,he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

