Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute here in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute here in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Friday that Muzaffar Abbas (30) son of Maqbool,resident of chak no 53-JB had an altercation with his family over a minor issue.On the day of incident,he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.