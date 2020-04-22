UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth committed suicide over poverty, in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over poverty, in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Sarfraz (20), resident of Johal Adda Khurarianwala was jobless due to which his family was facing poverty. He swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital where he expired.

Related Topics

Police Station Suicide Family

Recent Stories

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

1 minute ago

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

1 minute ago

Two held for killing minor in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Most Americans Favor Creation of Independent Pales ..

17 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.