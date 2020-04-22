Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over poverty, in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Sarfraz (20), resident of Johal Adda Khurarianwala was jobless due to which his family was facing poverty. He swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital where he expired.