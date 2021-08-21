UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Golarchi Area Of Badin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:07 AM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A young man Friday committed suicide over domestic issues in Golarchi area of Badin district.

According to details, the body of 25 years old, jamil Malah was found in the fields in a village chak no 2 of Golarchi.

Police reached the site after being informed and shifted the body to the hospital and later handed it over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Local sources said that Jamil Mallah was married and a father of two children left home two days ago after a quarrel with parents. They feared the youth ended his life by drinking poisonous substances.

