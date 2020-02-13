UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:05 PM

A youth has committed suicide on refusing to give money by his father him to go abroad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) A youth has committed suicide on refusing to give money by his father him to go abroad.According to media reports, Bukhtiar 20 asked for money from father to go abroad while his father refused to give him money.

Being disappointed he killed him by firing with his pistol.It is pertinent to mention here that his father runs Suzuki while Bukhtiar worked as helper on vehicle.

