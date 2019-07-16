Youth commits suicide in Khanewal

A young man suffering from ill-health committed suicide here in Tehsil Mian Channu on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -:A young man suffering from ill-health committed suicide here in Tehsil Mian Channu on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Khalil Ahmad (20) was fed up with poverty and the kidney disease he was suffering from for the last two years.

He jumped into the Mailsi link canal in chak 87/15-L and drowned.

Rescuers from Khanewal and Vehari were trying to recover body of the deceased.