Youth commits suicide in kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide by hanging in Qamar Dhand village here on Monday morning.

Police said a youth named Arsala Khan, son of Raees Khan, hanged himself to death in his home for an unknown reason.

Police have registered a case on the report of the slain Israel brother and have started investigating the incident.