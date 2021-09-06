UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

A young man committed suicide by hanging in Qamar Dhand village here on Monday morning

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide by hanging in Qamar Dhand village here on Monday morning.

Police said a youth named Arsala Khan, son of Raees Khan, hanged himself to death in his home for an unknown reason.

Police have registered a case on the report of the slain Israel brother and have started investigating the incident.

