Youth commits suicide in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A 24-year-old youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam district.

The youth (name withheld) from Sanigam village of Kulgam appeared near Aharbal waterfall and in the blink of a moment jumped into it, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Rescuers immediately swung into the action but couldn't save his life," the sources said.

Notably, suicide cases have seen a surge in the IIOJK valley in recent months, especially during the second wave of Covid-19.

According to experts, economic distress, drug abuse and frequent domestic violence are the main reason for the rise in suicide cases in Kashmir.

The experts said suicidal tendencies in a person can also be caused due to depression, anxiety, hopelessness, marital discord, love-affair-gone-wrong, and poverty.

As per some reports, more than 100 people, mostly youth, have committed suicides in the valley during the last six months.

Over 500 suicide cases from different areas of the valley have been reported at Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in last one year, as per official figures.