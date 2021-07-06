UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide In Kulgam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Youth commits suicide in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A 24-year-old youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam district.

The youth (name withheld) from Sanigam village of Kulgam appeared near Aharbal waterfall and in the blink of a moment jumped into it, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Rescuers immediately swung into the action but couldn't save his life," the sources said.

Notably, suicide cases have seen a surge in the IIOJK valley in recent months, especially during the second wave of Covid-19.

According to experts, economic distress, drug abuse and frequent domestic violence are the main reason for the rise in suicide cases in Kashmir.

The experts said suicidal tendencies in a person can also be caused due to depression, anxiety, hopelessness, marital discord, love-affair-gone-wrong, and poverty.

As per some reports, more than 100 people, mostly youth, have committed suicides in the valley during the last six months.

Over 500 suicide cases from different areas of the valley have been reported at Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in last one year, as per official figures.

Related Topics

India Suicide Jammu Srinagar Media From Depression

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

10 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

9 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

9 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

9 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.