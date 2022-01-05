Youth commits suicide in Mirpur Bathoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUJAWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth allegedly committed suicide near Mirpur Bathoro on Tuesday.

According to details, 17-year old Aslam s/o Abbas Zanoor ended his life by hanging himself at cattle farm near his home.

Body of youth was shifted to Taluka Hospital Mirpur Bathoro, later handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.