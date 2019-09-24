UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Muzaffargarh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Youth commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

A youth committed suicide by jumping into Punjand canal over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) A youth committed suicide by jumping into Punjand canal over domestic dispute.

Police said on Tuesday that Abaidullah of Basti Hudder, was upset over domestic dispute and he ended his life by jumping into the canal.

Search of body was in progress till the filing of this report.

