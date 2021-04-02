UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:51 PM

Youth commits suicide in Nowshera

A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in district Nowshera, police of Mumraiz Chowki informed on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in district Nowshera, police of Mumraiz Chowki informed on Friday.

A man Wazir Muhammad of Chowki Mumraiz told police that he was at home when his young son, Bilal picked up the pistol and shot himself.

He said, we rushed Bilal to a nearby hospital but he died of his wound.

According to the father, his son was facing some psychological issues and was in stress for the last couple of days.

