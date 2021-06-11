Youth commits suicide in peshawar

A 17-year-old young boy jumped into River Chitral to commit suicide after exchange of hard words with his stepmother in Snoghar, Upper Chitral on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A 17-year-old young boy jumped into River Chitral to commit suicide after exchange of hard words with his stepmother in Snoghar, Upper Chitral on Friday.

A young boy named Ameer Hussain left the home and called one of his friends saying that he was going to end his life following a conflict with his step mother.

Soon after disconnecting the phone call, Ameer Hussain jumped into River Chitral, a correspondent informed.

The real mother of Ameer Hussain had also committed suicide a couple of years back due to frequent clashes with her husband.