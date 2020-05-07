UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:17 PM

A 15-year-old youngster committed suicide for not getting money to repair his mobile phone, family sources said

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old youngster committed suicide for not getting money to repair his mobile phone, family sources said.

The deceased Asim, son of late Bathu Kumar requested for money from his mother who is domestic maid by profession, for repairing his cell phone.

After taking refusal, the son consumed poisonous pills in a fit of anger. He was shifted to trauma center D.G Khan in critical condition where he breathed his last and died.

