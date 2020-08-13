Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over family dispute in the jurisdiction of Darya Khan police station here on Thursday.
Police said that Sajid Hassain, resident of Barkatwala quarrelled with his parents over some family matters.
In a fit of rage, he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.
Police handed over the body to the heirs aftercompleting legal formalities.