Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Youth commits suicide in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over family dispute in Urban Area police limits here on Sunday.

Police said that Nadeem Ahmed, 24, resident of Anwar Colony,had an altercation with family members over domestic issue and consumed poisonous pills.He was shifted to the hospital in serious condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

