Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Khushab Police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Khushab Police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that Raja Muhammad Asif, 25, resident of Vakhli village of Khushab,had an altercation with his family members over domestic issue and consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to the hospital in serious condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

