Youth commits suicide in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Kalor Kot Police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Kalor Kot Police limits here on Monday.

Police said that Malik Usman, 25, resident of Kalor Kot,had an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.In a fit of rage,he consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.