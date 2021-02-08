UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Kalor Kot Police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Kalor Kot Police limits here on Monday.

Police said that Malik Usman, 25, resident of Kalor Kot,had an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.In a fit of rage,he consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $58.92 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Plastic import increases 18.08% to $1,119 mln in 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Sale and purchase of votes can't serve democracy: ..

2 minutes ago

Haitian opposition names judge as transitional pre ..

2 minutes ago

PM directs to reduce burden of indirect taxes on p ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.