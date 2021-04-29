UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Youth commits suicide in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in Urban Area Police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that Qaisar Ali, 27,resident of Jinnah colony,had an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.

In a fit of rage,he consumed poisonous pills.

Rescue-1122 shifted him to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

