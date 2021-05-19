UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over some domestic issue near here in Kot momin police limits on Wednesday. Police said that Ayub, 26, had an altercation with his family members over some domestic issue. In a fit of rage, he consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

