Youth commits suicide in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over some domestic issue near here in Kot momin police limits on Wednesday. Police said that Ayub, 26, had an altercation with his family members over some domestic issue. In a fit of rage, he consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.