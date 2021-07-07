UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:32 PM

Youth commits suicide in Sargodha

A youth committed suicide over a family dispute in Shahpur police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over a family dispute in Shahpur police limits here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Muhammad Hassan of Muzafarpur Shimali village had a dispute withhis family over some domestic issues and swallowed intoxicating pills.

A rescue team shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he died.

