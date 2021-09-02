UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home over domestic issues,Wah Bachra police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Shahzaib Ali r/o Matloobabad colony.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

