Youth commits suicide in sargodha

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home over domestic issues,Wah Bachra police said on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home over domestic issues,Wah Bachra police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Shahzaib Ali r/o Matloobabad colony.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.